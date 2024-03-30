Boston police arrest man in connection with shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Dorchester.

On Sunday, March 24 around 9:07 pm. officers responded to the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, March 29, officers arrested Irvin Woods, 27, of Dorchester, on firearm-related charges. After further investigation, detectives were able to determine that Woods was involved in a prior shooting incident.

At the time of the arrest, Woods was wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol.

Woods is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

