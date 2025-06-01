Local

Boston police arrest man, charged with numerous drug possession charges

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston police have arrested a 44-year-old Boston man following a drug bust in Dorchester

Bodio Hutchinson has been charged with:

  • Distribution of Class B (Crack Cocaine)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Subsequent Offense)

Police conducted a drug interdiction operation back on Tuesday after an increasing number of complaints from the community about open drug use and distribution in the area of 6 Lyndhurst Street.

Surveillance teams saw people loitering in front of the address and witnessed behavior consistent with street-level drug transactions.

Police deployed an undercover officer, who was giving documented buy money, and went up to a suspect, identified as Hutchinson, and retrieved a plastic bag believed to be crack cocaine.

Officers took Hutchinson into custody. While doing so, officers noticed a plastic bag containing four smaller baggies of crack cocaine was located next to where he had been sitting, along with his personal belongings.

During a subsequent search, officers recovered an additional 26 baggies from the suspect’s back pocket, as well as a medium-sized plastic bag of crack cocaine concealed inside a cigarette box. Officers also seized an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency totaling $119, which included the previously marked buy money.

Hutchinson is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at an unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

