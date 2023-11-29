Boston police are searching for wanted man who escaped from hospital

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man who escaped from Carney Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Michael Peterson, 48, of Boston is wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

According to police, Peterson escaped from the Carney Hospital on Dorchester Ave around 2:15 p.m. He was last seen in the area of Talbot Avenue and Lithgow Street wearing a black sweatshirt with white words/white patch on it, police said.

He is described as a white male, about 5′06″, approximately 170lbs, and thin build.

Police said do not approach Peterson if you see him and please call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

Boston police searching for Michael Peterson, 48, of Bost who escaped Carney Hosptial (Boston Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

