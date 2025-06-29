Boston police are investigating two overnight break-ins at restaurants

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating multiple overnight break-ins at two Boston restaurants

According to Boston police, around 8:30 AM on Sunday, officers assigned to the South End were dispatched to the area of 92-94 Peterborough Street for two Breaking and Entering reports.

Once on the scene, officers found that the front glass doors of both restaurants were shattered, and that both cash registers were lying on the ground inside.

Police say that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from both restaurants.

At this time, there is no word on possible suspects, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

