Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — The Boston Police Department announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dorchester Saturday evening.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:15pm at the area of 10 Morrill Street to reports of a person shot.
Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital, with an unknown extent to their injuries.
Boston police are actively investigating the incident, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
