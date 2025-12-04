Boston police announce arrest in massive street takeover that led to torching of cruiser

BOSTON — A Connecticut man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a massive street takeover in Boston in October that resulted in a police cruiser being set ablaze and destroyed.

David Antonio Moran, 19, of Norwalk, Connecticut, is facing charges including burning a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of fireworks, disturbing the peace, and conspiracy, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Moran-Chavez after a “painstaking” investigation into a “large-scale vehicle takeover” involving hundreds of people that shut down the intersection of Tremont Street and Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5.

In a statement, the department said, “Boston police officers and detectives methodically identified and followed evidence related to this street takeover. BPD worked with several law enforcement partners in the Bay State and received tremendous support from private citizens and businesses via video and information sharing, and we thank them all.”

During the early morning chaos, witnesses reported seeing a Boston police cruiser burst into flames after someone threw fireworks at it. In Thursday’s announcement, police said Moran was identified as a suspect in the burning of the cruiser.

Police say their marked cars were also smashed with cones, poles, and other objects.

“It was like a riot, and then we saw someone get arrested and we looked to our right, and there’s this cop car on fire,” Simran Nalhatra, who lives nearby, told Boston 25 News at the time.

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, both of Rhode Island, were previously arrested on charges in connection with the violence. They have since been arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property.

Moran is slated to appear in a Connecticut court on Friday, where he will be charged as a fugitive from justice, before being moved to Boston to face the additional charges.

An investigation into the street takeover remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619 or share tips, photos, or videos anonymously via BPD CrimeStoppers.

