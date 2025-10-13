In Boston, October 7th attack survivors were emotional, reflect as final hostages were released

BOSTON — In South Boston, a day of immense relief.

At the Nova Music Festival Exhibit, young survivors of the October 7th attack in Israel place markers on the pictures of the final group of hostages who are only now being released.

It is a moment they have been anticipating for two years.

“I’m so happy for them. I’m so happy for the families,” said Alon Levy.

“I feel like I can breathe again,” said Raz Shifer.

This Exhibit is traveling the world, telling the story of the October 7th attacks as it raises awareness for victims and families.

The Kraft family helped bring the Exhibit to Boston.

“I don’t think anyone thought this group was going to get out. It’s a miracle,” Dan Kraft said.

“What are you thinking about your sister today, as the last of the hostages is released?” I asked Alon Levy.

“It’s hard, it’s hard,” he said.

Alon Levy’s sister, Sigal Levy, was killed at the Nova Festival, where she was a social worker, engaged to be married.

For Alon, and for others, it is a bittersweet day.

“I wish I could hug her. And the thoughts go all the time in the head, I wish she were kidnapped,” Levy said.

Raz Shifer escaped the massacre,

But today she is thinking about her childhood friend, Inbar Hayman, who was taken hostage and killed.

“I don’t think you can beat violence with more violence. I don’t think you can win with war. Nobody wins with war. I don’t think we won or something, we all lost,” Shifer said.

