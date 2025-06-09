Boston Medflight hosts heartwarming annual event that reunites patients with their caretakers

BEDFORD, Mass. — Boston MedFlight staff were reunited with the patients they served in their most critical and vulnerable moments.

Boston MedFlight celebrates its 40th year of service, and with this annual event, it helps bring heartwarming moments for families and patients to reunite with the aviation members who cared for them in their most critical moments.

Christine Muszalsk, a registered nurse who started the event back in 2001, says it’s important to pause and acknowledge this work.

“A day like this is a reminder of how fragile life is and how important the work is that we do to help our patients.”

Boston MedFlight is a non-profit organization that provides millions of dollars every year in free and unreimbursed care to patients with little or no medical insurance.

