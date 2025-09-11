Boston Mayoral candidate Josh Kraft announces campaign suspension

BOSTON — Boston Mayoral candidate Josh Kraft has announced that he will suspend his candidacy for mayor.

This comes just days after both Kraft and current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advanced in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Kraft announced on Facebook his reasoning for suspending his campaign, saying that, “instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart-is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way.”

Kraft has also announced that he will be donating $3 million to Mass and Cass, as he said it was “one of the most pressing issues” he saw.

Read his full statement here:

Dear friends,

When I got into this race, I promised that the single most important thing I would do - on the trail, or as mayor- was to listen.

For the last seven months, that’s exactly what I’ve done. Because for the last 35 years, that has been my life’s work: listening and serving the people of the city I love, especially those who feel their voices haven’t been heard.

In Mattapan Square, I heard from a business owner who was afraid that a new bus lane, unwanted by residents, would destroy what he had worked so hard to build.

In Dorchester, a woman worried that she would be priced out of her home due to the sky-rocketing costs of rent.

In East Boston a mother without the resources for parochial or private school shared her fears about her child’s future and where he would land in our broken school system.

From the beginning, I got into this race because I love Boston, and I believe in the people who make this city the place we are all proud to call home.

I strongly believe that the people of Boston deserve a fair shot - to buy a home, to go to great schools in their neighborhood, to find a good job, and to be able to afford the city they live in. But it feels increasingly like the deck is stacked against everyday Bostonians.

These big problems demand attention; we focused on building a campaign that brings in everyone - and focuses on more than one person or one election.

This campaign focused on ensuring that each and every resident of Boston had a seat at the table, and ensuring that they had a say in the kind of city we all live in and love.

I’m proud we brought out the issues that matter most to voters and gave voice to those too often left out.

We challenged the status quo.

We made a difference.

We elevated these issues from concerns shared amongst neighbors to serious policy discussions about the future of our city.

We listened.

Over the last couple of days, I’ve continued to listen - to my supporters, my friends, my family, and to the people of Boston - the voters who spoke on Tuesday night.

I have determined that what is right for this city-during a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart-is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, to drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way.

After careful consideration, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for mayor of Boston.

With the resources I have committed to this race, I thought about what I could truly accomplish to impact the most meaningful change for this city over the next eight weeks.

This campaign has never been about speeches or social media posts, talking points or talking heads.

It has never been about Josh Kraft or Michelle Wu.

It has always been about the future of Boston.

We could spend the next eight weeks politicking - with harmful rhetoric or nasty attack ads.

Or we could get back to what really matters - the issues that impact Bostonians each and every day. The work I have focused on for my whole career.

I remain concerned about the future of our city, and though I will not be moving forward in this election, I will keep working for Boston, just as I have over the past three decades.

The city has significant challenges before it, today and in the days ahead. I sincerely wish Mayor Wu success as she undertakes the important task of addressing them for the betterment of all Bostonians.

One of the most pressing issues I saw firsthand and heard from people about was the crisis at Mass & Cass.

Over the last couple of days, I’ve spoken with the Phoenix, an organization focused on recovery and building community, and folks from the Gavin Foundation, focused on substance abuse education, prevention and treatment programs.

I’m proud to announce today that I will dedicate the resources I had committed to this race and additional funds toward tackling the humanitarian crisis at Mass & Cass- partnering with organizations like The Phoenix and the Gavin Foundation. In addition, I have spoken with several stakeholders and intend to revitalize a program that I have long supported, Operation Exit, that provides workforce

development training and opportunities for our previously incarcerated community members. I look forward to sharing specific details in the coming weeks. We will do this work in phases, and work towards setting up a recovery campus.

I have done this kind of work before. My entire career has been centered around bringing people together. I am committed to working together with partners at the state and the city level, as well as with law enforcement to coalesce around a strategy that will deliver real solutions now.

I am proud to launch this effort with $3 million today.

Public service is a part of who I am, and I will never stop pushing for solutions that make this city safer, fairer, and stronger.

I remain concerned about our city, and I will continue to be a committed partner for all Bostonians - from City Hall to our vibrant neighborhoods - who remain committed to our best days being in front of us, not behind.

I also want to say thank you to my incredible partner Michelle, to my family, my daughters Becca and Anna who gave me the strength to run; to my team and volunteers, who poured their hearts into this campaign and made phone calls and held signs, and to every Bostonian who welcomed me into their homes, their businesses, and their neighborhoods.

You reminded me every day why this city is worth fighting for. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

— Josh Kraft