Boston mayor speaks about company being sued by family of boy struck by school bus in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Months after a school bus driver hit a young student and school aide, new dash cam footage shows a video from inside that bus.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of Cynthia Davis, the guardian of the 8-year-old boy who suffered a broken femur.

Davis’ attorney’s said the boy is now dealing with post traumatic stress from the crash that happened outside of Curley K-8 School back in December.

On the top half of the video, you can see the bus driver appear to wake up from a nap and immediately start driving and on the bottom half of the video, you see the little boy with his aide on the sidewalk seconds before being hit.

“That never should of happened and we need to make sure things like that don’t happen,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Police said the driver claimed there was a steering issue, and another car cut in front of him.

The lawsuit alleges neither of those statements are accurate and blames Transdev for negligence and systematic failures.

Mayor Wu said the crash is part of an independent review, sparked after another Transdev bus crash in April that killed a 5-year-old boy in Hyde Park.

“They are one of the few companies in this space that has the capacity to serve a district as large as Boston with 22,000 students who are being bused to and from,” said Wu.

Wu also said the review will look at Transdev’s contract and how they perform in relation to it.

“In a big picture way we have to understand why other companies are not able to step into this space or if there are other arrangements that we should be looking at,” Wu said.

According to Davis’ attorneys, Transdev has faced at least 15 other personal injury lawsuits since 2013.

Boston 25 reached out to the bus company, Transdev, and the attorney representing them and have not yet heard back.

