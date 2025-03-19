Boston Marathon Giving Day celebration starts tomorrow with appearances by Olympian, beloved Patriot

BOSTON — Boston Marathon Giving Day, which gives athletes a chance to raise meaningful funds for causes close to them, kicks off on Thursday.

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) and Bank of America are hosting the giving day event which will feature Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon champion, two-time Olympian and 50K World Record holder. Other legends like New England Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi will also be in attendance.

The Giving Day Celebration will be preceded by the Reason to Run 5k, which will start in Post Office Square at 3 p.m. The run will be led by Linden, as well as SELF Lifestyle Writer Jenna Ryu and 25 other charity program runners to promote fundraising efforts.

There will also be appearances by local mascots and an opportunity to donate gently used running shoes onsite to Sneakers4Good.

The Giving Day Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. after the run concludes. Remarks will be given by Miceal Chamberlain, president, Bank of America Massachusetts and Dr. Cheri Blauwet, B.A.A. board chair.

