Boston man pleads guilty to threatening federal officer

BOSTON — A Boston man has pleaded guilty to threatening a federal law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Kenneth Pacheco, 22, pleaded guilty on Jan. 23 to one count of threatening a federal law enforcement officer, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Julia Kobick scheduled sentencing for April 28.

Pacheco was arrested and charged in October 2025, Foley said. He remains in custody.

In May 2025, law enforcement received a tip from an anonymous complainant alleging that a person using the online moniker “Amir Haqqani” was using a Facebook account to make threats against the complainant and other individuals.

In response, Pacheco was interviewed by law enforcement.

In July 2025, a relative of Pacheco expressed concern that Pacheco may pose harm to himself and in response, law enforcement spoke with Pacheco again.

On Oct. 7, 2025, Pacheco responded to these interventions by lashing out with threats aimed at friends, acquaintances, and a federal agent, Foley said.

Specifically, prosecutors said Pacheco threatened that people would “get hurt,” that he would “put people in the [] hospital” and that he would “blow” the agents’ “brains out.”

Pacheco faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

