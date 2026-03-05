Boston man gets prison time for role in ‘large-scale’ drug-trafficking ring in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Boston man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine in New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney said.

Flemin Soto Baez, 48, was sentenced in federal court to 50 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliott handed down his sentence.

In May, Soto Baez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, namely cocaine and fentanyl. He was charged along with 20 other defendants in April 2023.

To date, 15 defendants involved in the conspiracy have been convicted, including Soto Baez’s brother and the leader of the organization, Juan Ramon Soto Baez, who was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison, Creegan said.

“This defendant perpetuated a drug trafficking operation that pushes deadly narcotics,” Creegan said. “They profited from addiction and suffering. Today’s sentence demonstrates that every member of these organizations will be held accountable for the damage they inflict on New Hampshire families.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget, New England Field Division said in a statement, “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that those who choose to flood our communities with fentanyl and cocaine will be held accountable.

“Flemin Soto Baez played a significant role in a large-scale trafficking conspiracy that put countless lives at risk,” Forget said. “The DEA and our law enforcement partners remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and protecting our communities from the devastating impact of dangerous drugs.”

Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division echoed his words.

“Fentanyl and cocaine have no place in New Hampshire and neither do the drug traffickers who sell it,” Docks said in a statement. “Today’s sentence keeps Flemin Soto Baez behind bars for the key role he played in this multi-state drug trafficking operation. Every sale he orchestrated was a potentially deadly transaction, and the FBI and our partners won’t stop until all drug trafficking operations like this one have been disrupted.”

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Flemin Soto Baez was a key organizer in a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in New Hampshire, particularly Manchester, between July 2022 and March 2023.

The organization ran like a business, operating “dispatch” telephone lines where customers could call in orders for drugs.

As a trusted member of the conspiracy, Flemin Soto Baez would take customer orders on the phone, and then he would send a runner to conduct the drug sale at an arranged meeting location, prosecutors said.

In connection with Flemin Soto Baez’s arrest in June 2023, law enforcement authorities searched an apartment associated with Flemin Soto Baez and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine from the residence, prosecutors said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation, with help from Manchester Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cesar A. Vega prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors said the effort is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to “repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

