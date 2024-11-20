Local

Boston man facing ‘multiple’ arson charges for setting fire near Roxbury building, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple arson charges, accused of lighting a fire in a local neighborhood and pouring gasoline onto the sidewalk while holding a lighter in his hand, police said.

Santos Mateo-Cruz, 32, is charged with negligent use of fire, attempted arson of a dwelling, defacing/damaging property, and receiving stolen property.

His arrest came as nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought and just one step away from an emergency declaration after three months of virtually no rainfall, state officials said Tuesday.

Police arrested Mateo-Cruz in South Boston just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Early Wednesday morning, a woman approached an officer in the area of 255 Southampton St., and told the officer that a man was lighting a fire behind her, police said.

The officer saw the fire and the suspect, later identified as Mateo-Cruz, pouring gasoline onto the sidewalk near the fence, police said. The officer also saw Mateo-Cruz holding a lighter in his hand.

The officer arrested Mateo-Cruz, and called Boston Fire.

Once the flame began to subside, officers could see a distinct charring mark on the pavement, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

