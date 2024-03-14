Boston man facing kidnapping charge after holding Grindr date against his will, DA says

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after prosecutors say he held a date he met on the Grindr app against his will, only releasing him in exchange for payment.

Anthony Brimage, 28, was recently arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping and unarmed robbery after he invited a man he met online to his apartment for sex last week and prevented him from leaving until the victim paid $100, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to a call for an unarmed robbery in the area of Neponset Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. encountered the victim, who explained he met a man, later identified as Brimage, on the Grindr app and agreed to meet at the man’s apartment, police said.

Brimage told the victim he needed to send him money if he wanted to have sex and when the victim refused to send him any money, Brimage “immediately cornered him and pinned him against the wall,” according to prosecutors.

Brimage then became “aggressive” and demanded $50 via Apple Pay, the victim alleged. Prosecutors said the victim ultimately sent $50 out of fear and began begging Brimage to let him leave.

“If you can send me $50, you must have money, so send me another $50,” Brimage allegedly told the victim.

When the victim told him he did not have any more money, Brimage called his roommate into the bedroom, and the victim sent him the additional payment, according to prosecutors.

Brimage allegedly told officers that he had communicated on Grindr with the victim for “a few months” and the victim “randomly wanted to send him $50 for weed and lunch.”

Officers later learned Brimage had a warrant for his arrest out of Holyoke for shoplifting, prosecutors noted.

“A person can be robbed on the spot of cash now even if, as in this case, they’re not carrying any. The suspect here used technology to meet the victim and then used technology to rob the victim,” Hayden said in a statement. “We are seeing these types of incidents more and more. I urge everyone using dating sites to be cautious, especially when meeting someone for the first time in a non-public setting.”

Brimage is due back in court on April 5.

