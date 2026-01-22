Boston man convicted of sex trafficking of a minor

BOSTON — A Boston man who ‘groomed and manipulated a 16-year-old girl’ was convicted of sex trafficking a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tramonte Jamier Queen began grooming the teenager in January 2022.

Prosecutors say he asked her to take photos of herself, including images he later used in online commercial sex advertisements, and then arranged for men to meet her in the basement of his mother’s Dorchester home.

“Tramonte Queen preyed on a young, impressionable girl, selling her body for his own benefit. His actions were abhorrent, and we will continue to hold traffickers accountable for exploiting children,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. She added that federal authorities remain committed to “recover missing and exploited children and ensure that traffickers are brought to justice and punished.”

The FBI says Queen’s conduct escalated as he moved the victim to hotels in Rhode Island.

“Tramonte Jamier Queen callously groomed and manipulated a 16‑year‑old girl with total disregard for her well‑being and sex trafficked her out of his mother’s basement and across state lines,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. He said the case underscores the task force’s “unflinching commitment to pursuing justice for all victims of sex trafficking while sending a message to all offenders – we will find you, bring you to justice, and ensure you are ultimately punished.”

Queen was arrested on February 5, 2022, while driving with the victim.

He was later convicted of one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

A federal grand jury indicted him in November 2023.

Both charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, along with at least five years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.

A federal district court judge will determine the final sentence under federal guidelines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

