Boston man arrested for pulling knife on customer at local Burger King

BOSTON — A Boston man is accused of pulling a knife on a customer at Burger King over a dispute on how he was treating another elderly customer, police said.

Pedro Carbuccia, 50, of Mattapan, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.

On Thursday, around 10:21 a.m., officers responded to the Burger King at 100 Washington St. in Dorchester after police received reports of a person wielding a knife at the fast-food restaurant.

When officers arrived, a customer told police that while waiting to place an order inside the store, they witnessed Carbuccia “displaying disrespectful behavior towards an elderly customer,” police said.

The victim intervened and advised Carbuccia “to show more respect, which led to a verbal altercation,” police said.

Carbuccia then “emerged from behind the counter brandishing a knife, challenging the victim to engage in a physical altercation,” police said.

Store employees intervened and escorted Carbuccia outside in an effort to diffuse the situation, police said. The victim called 911.

When police arrived, Carbuccia was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

