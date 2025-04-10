Boston man arrested in accidental shooting of 15-year-old in New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH — A Boston man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

19-year-old Damari Robinson is facing charges of reckless conduct and second-degree assault after officers responded to Shedds Avenue in Nashua for a report of shots fired.

Nashua police found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

According to Nahsua police, the shooting appears to have been the result of an accidental firing of a gun that Robinson had left unsecured in the home.

Police say the juvenile victim, who is known to Robinson, was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson was held on preventative detention and is scheduled to appear in Nashua District Court Thursday afternoon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group