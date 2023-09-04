Boston Labor Day breakfast turns into rally for labor movement

BOSTON — The Labor Day breakfast in Boston turned into a rally for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA labor movement strike.

Some of the Congressional, state, and local leaders joined the rally for union writers after the breakfast.

At the annual Labor Day breakfast – the message to workers was clear.

“When we fight, we win. When we fight, we win,” a speaker chanted.

The room was full of a who’s who in politics. The event organizers say union support is getting stronger.

“We are on the rise with strikes happening all across the country and even here in Boston so we wanted to show our solidarity. That’s what the labor movement is really all about,” said Darlene Lombos with the Greater Boston Labor Council.

“It’s about supporting each other and showing up and rallying when we need to raise our voices so I think it is important to be here today,” said Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy who was also at the breakfast.

After the traditional breakfast here at the Park Plaza Hotel, they moved to another location to support a labor movement with a rally.

SAG-AFTRA writers have been striking since May – calling for fair wages, equity, and protection from AI technology.

Local Unions and Congressional leaders, including Senator Elizabeth Warrant and US Representative Ayanna Pressley, backed their efforts.

“It’s about wages but it’s also about the future of work and whether computers steal your work and get away with it,” said Warren.

It is so important to show that solidarity. It doesn’t matter what union you are in, it doesn’t matter what job you have. We are all standing here together united. We are stronger when we come together,” said Cecil Carey a member of the Boston Teacher’s Union, Local 66.

The Labor Day breakfast in Boston is now rallying for the @sagaftra labor movement. A rally is planned in Downtown Crossing as the writer’s union fights for pay, performance protection and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/ypoO1XCulo — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) September 4, 2023

