Boston judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from cutting Planned Parenthood funding

BOSTON — Planned Parenthood is warning patients they may have to look elsewhere for medical services in the next two weeks.

A federal judge in Boston granted a temporary restraining order on Monday that blocks a section of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which stops any Medicaid funds from going to Planned Parenthood.

The order, however, expires in 14 days unless extended.

US Abortion FILE - A Planned Parenthood sign is displayed on the outside of the clinic, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings/AP)

There are already laws that prohibit the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, but the new law prohibits giving any funds to organizations that offer abortion services.

According to the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts:

30,000 patients a year turn to their program for medical needs.

40% (roughly 10,000) rely on Medicaid under Mass Health.

75% of its care is unrelated to abortions, such as cancer screenings.

Planned Parenthood of Massachusetts warns cuts could hurt all of its services.

“It’s half of our operating budget and over 10,000 patients in Massachusetts who are gonna have a brand new and very large barrier to accessing the care that they need and deserve,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luu Ireland.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Tuesday her office will fight the judge’s decision and an official at the White House says the administration is determined to end the use of federal funds for abortion.

Planned Parenthood warned if it can no longer receive Medicaid, more than one million patients nationwide could be affected, and 200 of its health centers could be forced to close.

