Boston honors local veteran killed during World War II

BOSTON — The City of Boston is remembering the life and legacy of a local veteran killed in action.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered on the corner of Decatur and London Street to rededicate a hero square to Sgt. John Scannapieco.

Anthony Poto, John’s nephew, was 5 years old when his uncle was killed in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II in 1944.

John was 21 years old when he died.

“It’s been a long time, 80 years about,” Anthony Poto said. “I come to this place and I cherish this corner.”

John Poto helped organize the ceremony and tells Boston 25 News he was named after his hero and uncle John.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am and honored I am to have his name,” Poto said.

For the family, honoring John was emotional and brought back old memories.

“What I remember mostly about him was my birthday; he gave me a $2 bill, which I still have at home. I cherish that, and every time I look at that $2 bill, I think of my uncle,” Anthony Poto said.

It’s a tradition that will now remember the life and legacy of John, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Hero Square will allow anyone to learn about John’s service and bravery.

“Learn about what it takes to live a life full of abundance and to live in a country that values freedom because of those who sacrificed their lives,” Boston City Councilor for District 1, Gabriela Coletta Zapata said. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice and it’s not just something that is a given, it’s something that we have to earn and fight for every single day.’

The Hero Square also has a QR code on it so anyone walking by in the neighborhood can scan it and read a full biography of Sgt. John.

