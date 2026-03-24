Boston gang member pleads guilty to illegally having firearms, ammunition, feds say

BOSTON — A member of the Bailey Street gang in Boston pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally having five firearms and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney said.

Kenneth Bigby-Williams, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled sentencing for June 16.

A federal grand jury indicted Bigby-Williams in October 2025.

On Aug. 7, 2025, investigators executed a series of search warrants at Bigby-Williams’s residence, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized five firearms, approximately 73 rounds of various caliber ammunition, along with numerous high-capacity magazines and other firearms accessories.

Bigby-Williams is prohibited from possessing firearms after a 2019 conviction in Suffolk Superior Court for having a firearm without a permit, prosecutors said.

For the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Bigby-Williams faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

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