BOSTON — A firefighter was rushed to the hospital following a structure fire at an industrial complex, the Boston Police Department says.

First responders were dispatched to 1 Westinghouse Plaza around 7:48 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a fire.

Firefighters are battling the fire that is traveling across the roof at Westinghouse plaza pic.twitter.com/Y0vKxcGiUr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2026

Upon arrival, crews observed a fire on top of the roof of the building. Fire crews began attacking the fire by using multiple aerial ladders.

Boston police report that a firefighter went into cardiac arrest, and Boston police blocked off intersections to aid Boston EMS in transporting the firefighter to a local hospital.

0 of 8 Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department) Boston firefighter hospitalized following roof fire in Hyde Park (Boston Fire Department)

At this time, there is no update on the condition of the firefighter or the details surrounding the incident.

Boston fire crews remain on scene to check for hot spots.

Detail companies will remain on scene to check for any hot spots at the 2 alarm fire at Westinghouse Plaza . 1 Firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/HGXUAu7c5X — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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