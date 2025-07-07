BOSTON — A West Roxbury residence caught on fire, prompting the Boston Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

According to the Boston Fire Department, at around calls came in at around 10:30 p.m. for a heavy fire at 14 Whitmore Street in West Roxbury.

Upon arrival, crews found that the front porch was fully engulfed in flames, which extended up to the home’s three floors.

Boston Fire Department battled heavy fire at West Roxbury residence

Shortly afterwards, the front porch collapsed, prompting a two-alarm call for mutual aid.

Firefighters battled the flames, which led to a quick knockout.

Crews remain on scene to monitor for hotspots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group