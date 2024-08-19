‘I could hear screaming’: Boston Duck Tours boat rescues baby, adult from Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Boston Duck Tours boat came to the rescue after a baby and an adult fell into the Charles River on Monday morning.

The boat helped rescue the pair in the area of 40 Land Boulevard, the Cambridge Fire Department wrote in a post on X just after 9:30 a.m.

The baby and adult were evaluated by EMS on shore after being pulled from the water. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Companies have responded to the Charles River in the vicinity of 40 Land Blvd. A child & adult have been rescued from the water by a @BostonDuckTours boat & are being EMS evaluated by Squad 3, Division 1, & @ProEMSCambridge PM 1.@CambridgePolice & @MassStatePolice also on scene. pic.twitter.com/KZQaVE9DZ0 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 19, 2024

Video from the scene showed an Orange Duck Boat at the scene, as well as a state police cruiser and ambulance.

A witness who didn’t want to appear on camera told Boston 25 News that the baby was likely between 11 and 15 months of age.

Local photographer Dominic Demasi said he heard screaming followed by people rushing over.

“Initially I thought it was a dog. I took my camera, I looked closer, and there happened to be a baby in the water, actually. The father jumped right in. He was swimming with the baby for five or 10 minutes. They then called a Duck Boat over,” Demasi recalled. “Everything happened so quickly. Everyone seemed to be safe, but it was scary.”

Charles River rescue (Dominic Demasi)

Demasi added that it was fortunate the water wasn’t cold when the baby plunged into the river.

“They come out of the Charles right here and they do their tours. So, they just happened to be in the area at the right time I guess. Right place, right time,” Demasi said. “It definitely scared me. I could hear them screaming...It’s good it wasn’t a long time. It wasn’t cold out.”

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group