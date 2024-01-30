Boston drivers had the fourth worst commute in the country in 2023, study says

BOSTON — This should come as no surprise if you watch Boston 25 traffic reports each morning.

According to a new study, Boston drivers had the fourth worst commute in the country last year.

Only New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco were ahead.

Local drivers spent almost 86 hours sitting in traffic last year. That’s equal to over 3 days.

The worst time to travel in the morning is between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., with drivers going an average of about 17 miles per hour.

The worst time to head home is between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., when drivers went about 14 miles per hour.

If you worked from home one day a week, you would save yourself 40 hours of sitting in traffic.

And if you worked remote three days a week, you would save 119 hours.

And all of this adds up. Working from home three days a week could save you over $200 a year on gas.

