The 2024 National Women’s Lacrosse champions are back home!

Fans welcomed the Boston College Women’s team back Monday afternoon. The Eagles earned their second National title in four years with a victory over Northwestern.

Boston 25 Photojournalist Dan Gardner was there for the victory lap.

Boston College women's lacrosse team greeted by fans after winning the National Championship

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group