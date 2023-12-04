Boston College to face No. 17 SMU in Fenway Bowl; preview of future ACC matchup

Boston College will play what amounts to a home game when it faces American Athletic Conference champion SMU in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28.

Boston College played its home games at Fenway from 1936 to 1945 and from 1953 to 1956. T

he two schools will play again next season in Dallas after SMU joins the ACC.

SMU won its conference title game against Tulane with backup quarterback Kevin Jennings. Starter Preston Stone is out for the season with a broken leg. SMU just missed out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

OP PLAYERS

Boston College: QB Thomas Castellanos, 2,146 yards passing, 15 touchdowns; 957 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

SMU: RB Jaylan Knighton, 734 yards, 7 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Boston College: The Eagles have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

SMU: The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference championship to claim their first league title since topping the Southwest Conference in 1984.

LAST TIME

SMU 31, Boston College 29 (Oct. 4, 1986).

BOWL HISTORY

Boston College: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 28th bowl appearance overall.

SMU: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 20th bowl appearance overall.

