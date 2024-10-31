Boston City Hall lit up green to commemorate 10th anniversary of Mayor Menino’s passing

BOSTON — On the tenth anniversary of his passing, Boston City Hall was lit up green to honor the life of Boston’s longest-serving mayor Tom Menino.

Mayor Michelle Wu took to Instagram Wednesday to honor one of the city’s most beloved mayors.

“To know Mayor Menino was to see how much he loved Boston and its people,” Mayor Wu said. “Mayor Menino’s big heart and unwavering courage made our city a better place and his focus on the next generation set Boston on the path towards a brighter future. I am forever grateful for his kindness and leadership.”

Thomas Michael Menino, a lifelong Hyde Park resident, became acting Mayor of Boston in 1993 after the departure of Ray Flynn.

Menino overwhelmingly defeated State Rep. James Brett in his first race to become the first Italian-American to hold the office and the first non-Irish American Boston mayor since 1930. Menino would hold the office an unprecedented 16 years.

During his time, Menino faced many challenges, including bringing the Democratic National Convention to Boston in 2004, post 9-11 security for city residents, and the “Occupy Boston” movement of 2011.

Menino passed away on October 30, 2014, from an advanced form of cancer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group