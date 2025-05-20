Boston city councilors calling for thorough review of school bus drivers following Hyde Park tragedy

BOSTON — Two Boston city councilors are still demanding answers after a five-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus last month.

The investigation revealed the bus driver had an expired certification at the time. He has since resigned.

Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy want the school district to provide information about its hiring, training, and certification practices for bus drivers, to prevent another tragedy from happening again.

At the next city council meeting Wednesday morning, councilors Flynn and Murphy want to schedule a hearing to review how Transdev, the city’s contracted school bus company, screens, trains, and supervises the bus drivers to ensure the highest safety standards.

In the order, the councilors say the city needs to act with urgency to address the systemic failures that contributed to the tragedy.

Councilor Flynn claims the same driver who allegedly struck the child also reportedly struck two parked cars in Mattapan earlier in the day.

This proposed order comes just days after the driver, Jean Charles, resigned. He was initially suspended following the crash that killed year year-old Lens Arthur Joseph in Hyde Park last month.

In their efforts to strengthen safety protocols, the councilors want to hear from representatives from the school district, transportation department, and the bus company.

The councilors plan to propose the order during the council meeting on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

