Boston City Councilor open to moving St. Patrick’s Day Parade out of Southie

A Boston City Councilor is saying he is open to moving the St. Patrick’s Day Parade out of South Boston

City Councilor Ed Flynn says he’s willing to consider moving the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade out of South Boston. He told The Boston Herald that he wants the event to stay centered on honoring veterans and military families.

Flynn said the city made progress last year in reducing public drinking and disruptive behavior along the parade route, but he believes more work is needed. He has called for police to arrest anyone caught drinking during the event, emphasizing that safety and respect for the parade’s purpose must come first.

This year’s parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. on March 15.

Organizers have reversed the route for 2026, sending the procession in the opposite direction to commemorate the British evacuation of Boston, a key moment in the American Revolution.

The parade will begin at Andrew Square, so straight up Dorchester Street, right on Telegraph Street, right around Thomas Park, left on G Street, right on 6th street and then take a left on K Street. It will continue to go right on 4th street, left on P street, left on East Broadway, bear right to West Broadway and right on A street.

