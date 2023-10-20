Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara expected to seek dismissal of crash charges

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, who is accused of crashing her car into a home in Jamaica Plain while driving with a revoked license, is expected to appear in court Friday to ask a judge to dismiss the charges against her.

Lara has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating negligently so as to endanger, recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14, driving a car with a suspended license, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Kendra Lara (Boston Police Department)

Lara was driving more than double the 25 mph speed limit, according to police. Investigators also said that her 7-year-old son was not adequately restrained in a booster seat, and he had to go to the hospital with injuries.

In the weeks after the crash, Boston police released bodycam footage showing the aftermath.

Four lengthy videos feature officers speaking with Lara in the moments after the crash and an interview with a man who claimed the councilor was driving “like a bat out of hell” before she struck a house on Centre Street on June 30.

Boston police release bodycam video showing aftermath of Kendra Lara’s crash Boston Police Department

Lara has not held a valid driver’s license since 2013, yet she “regularly” drove to work at Boston City Hall, a city spokesperson previously told Boston 25.

During a news conference in September, Lara blasted the investigation into the car crash and the public has been misled.

In August, a special prosecutor was appointed in the criminal case. The decision by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office came as Lara’s defense team made it clear that they would push to get the charges against her dismissed.

Also in August, Elections Commission members ruled against residents challenging Lara’s place of residency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group