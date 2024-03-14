Boston City Council to review new proposal expanding handicap parking to pregnant women

BOSTON — A Boston City Council member is asking to grant handicapped parking privileges to pregnant women and new moms.

Dorchester City Councilor John Fitzgerald is the one who first came up with the idea. He says women who are in their third trimester or have given birth in the last six months should have access to a placard.

Fitzgerald says he got the idea from his wife who dealt with mobility issues during her three pregnancies.

“I remember the day when my wife, well into pregnancy said at the time in probably slightly more colorful language that she should be able to park in handicap spots given her condition,” Fitzgerald said at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

This proposal is being co-sponsored by two other council members who are young fathers.

“Now you extrapolate that out and think when you have your second child and third child and you are trying to get your 2-year-old out of the car while dealing with being pregnant in the third trimester and the effects that come with that” Fitzgerald added.

It’s unclear when the measure will go before the city council and when there will be a public hearing.

Illinois and Texas are two states that have parking policies explicitly for pregnant women.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

