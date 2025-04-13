Boston Bruins, Fleet host Girls Hockey Day, celebrates athletes across the world

BOSTON — On Saturday, the Bruins, alongside players from the Boston Fleet, hosted Girls Hockey Day at Warrior Ice Arena to celebrate girl athletes across the world.

Girls Hockey Day was founded back in 2017, with the goal aimed to promoting growth, encouraging participation, and celebrating girls’ hockey and the athletes who compete in it.

Clinics were held from the Bruins Girls Learn to Play Program, with some help from Boston Fleet players, like Sydney Bard, Jillian Dempsey, Sidney Morin, and Olivia Zafuto!

This season alone, the Learn to Play Program has helped give around 1,200 girls across the world new hockey equipment.

The clinics helped girls learn the fundamentals of hockey while also allowing them to train their skills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

