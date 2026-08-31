Boston bracing for busy move-in season

BOSTON — The streets and sidewalks across Boston are expected to be especially busy over the next couple of days as thousands of college students move into the city for the new school year.

August 31 and September 1 are traditionally among the busiest move-in days, as leases turn over in Allston, Brighton, Southie and communities surrounding Boston’s colleges and universities.

The move-in period, often called “Allston Christmas” — brings plenty of moving trucks to the neighborhood’s narrow streets, along with furniture and other household items left behind on sidewalks.

Boston Inspectional Services is warning residents and students to use caution when picking up items left on the street.

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Officials say some discarded furniture and other household goods could be defective or infested with insects.

Anyone with concerns about trash or items left on the street can contact the City of Boston through its 3-1-1 non-emergency line.

With college students returning to campus, Boston Police are also reminding students to be aware of the possibility of drinks being spiked.

Police recommend:

If you believe you or someone else may have been the victim of a spiked drink, police urge you to report it as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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