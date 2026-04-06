Boston athletes, new and old, launch ‘Our City. Our Beer’ Sam Adams variety pack

BOSTON — Boston athletes, new and old, gathered at Banners Kitchen and Tap on Saturday to celebrate with fans for the launch of a new variety pack of brews.

The “Our City. Our Beer” variety pack features four different types of beer, commemorating the four athletes: Derrick White, Garrett Crochet, Julian Edelman, and Zdeno Chara.

0 of 27 Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara and Celtics Guard Derrick White compete in a friendly game of Bubble Hockey during the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara compete in a friendly game of Pop-a-Shot during the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet and 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman compete in a friendly game of Bubble Hockey during the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legend,3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman tosses a can of his signature beer Julian Edel-Brau Lager to excited fans during the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Celtics guard Derrick White, Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara and Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet cheers to the launch of their beers brewed in collaboration with Samuel Adams at the Our City. Our Beer." Launch Event on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, from left, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in a bar-side chat during the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) Boston athletes, new and old, celebrate ‘Our City. Our Beer’ variety Pack at Sam Adams Brewery Boston sports legends, 3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman, Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet, Celtics Guard Derrick White and Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara participate in the Samuel Adams Our City. Our Beer. Launch Event, Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston. (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams) (Josh Reynolds/AP Content Services for Sam Adams)

“At Sam Adams, we live and breathe Boston sports. With the ‘Our City. Our Beer.’ Variety Pack, we’ve bottled up that spirit to double down on being the beer for Boston sports fans,” said John McElhenny, senior brand manager, Samuel Adams. “Partnering with Derrick, Garrett, Julian and Zdeno let us capture that energy; whether it’s a citrusy (Derrick) White Ale or a caramel malty Julian Edel-Brau Lager, these brews were crafted meticulously to give fans a taste of Boston pride in every sip.”

The All-Star lineup of beers includes:

(Derrick) White Ale

Style: Wheat Ale

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.3%

Flavor Notes: Vibrant citrus flavor with a touch of spice; smooth, complex finish

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, flaked wheat

Special Ingredients: Orange zest, lemon zest, coriander, rose hips, hibiscus, plum, grains of paradise and anise

On Draft: March-May

Crochet’s Pale Ale

Style: American Pale Ale

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.8%

Flavor Notes: Zesty, intense citrus hops; tropical aroma; crisp finish

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, blonde roasted oats

Hop Varieties: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic

On Draft: June-August

Julian Edel-Brau Lager

Style: Lager

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 6.2%

Flavor Notes: Malt-forward flavor with notes of caramel and toffee; balanced by light herbal hops

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, Caramel 60, CaraRed, Melanoidin

Hop Varieties: Tettnang Noble hops

On Draft: September-November

Big Z Pilsner

Style: Pilsner

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.0%

Flavor Notes: Crisp and bold with subtle malt sweetness; delicate floral hop character

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend

Hop Varieties: Hallertau, Tettnang

On Draft: December-February

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