Boston Archdiocese announces local masses for Pope Francis

BOSTON — Archbishop Richard Henning announced three masses to pray for Pope Francis.

“As the universal Church prepares for Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome, here in the Archdiocese of Boston, there will be three opportunities for clergy, religious, and the lay faithful to pray for our Holy Father’s eternal rest,” a release from the Boston Archdiocese stated, Monday night.

The schedule of the three masses is as follows:

-Wednesday, April 23, 7:00 PM at St. Theresa’s Parish, 2078 Centre St, in West Roxbury

-Thursday, April 24, 7:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Parish, 144 E Merrimack St, in Lowell

-Friday, April 25, 7:00 PM at St. James Church, 560 Page St, in Stoughton

The Boston Archdiocese “strongly encourages” people attend one of the three masses.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group