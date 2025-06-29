Boston Archbishop Henning receives pallium from Pope Leo XIV inside the Vatican

ROME — Boston Archbishop Henning received a pallium from Pope Leo XIV inside the Vatican on Sunday morning.

A pallium is a special liturgical vestment that took place during a mass a Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“Today’s Mass for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul and the blessing and imposition of the Pallium Stole expresses the unity of the Church in the successor of Peter, ” said Archbishop Henning.

Pope Leo XIV placed a white band with six black crosses around Henning’s neck, making him one of eight US archbishops who received the honor.

“The imagery of the stole also reminds me to imitate the Good Shepherd in caring for the flock and seeking out the lost sheep,” Henning added. “I will return from Rome renewed and determined to live up to that charge in serving the Church of Boston. The Catholics of the Archdiocese of Boston are in my heart and in my prayers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

