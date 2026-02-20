Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi publishes book about the best American curling team in history

BOSTON — The only gold medal in Team USA Curling history came in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Before that, the men’s curling team’s best finish was the bronze medal in 2006.

Many curling experts expected Team Shuster to finish in the middle to bottom of the pack at the 2018 games. It seemed they were right about halfway through the tournament. With curling giant, Canada on deck, it seemed the Americans were destined to miss the medal rounds. One more loss, and all hope was lost.

But these guys had their backs against the wall before. They were called “team reject” in the past, and now the team had a chance to prove all the doubters wrong.

After a night to refocus, Team USA came together for an unforgettable run all the way to the gold medal.

This is a true American underdog story. You don’t need to know all the strategies of curling to enjoy this story.

Raimondi covered the team while he was an anchor in Duluth, Minnesota. Four of the five athletes were from the region, including their coach. Raimondi has covered the team since 2017 and was excited to put their story to paper.

The paperback and ebook are both available right now on Amazon.

