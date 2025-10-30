Boston 25 obtains Haverhill independent investigator contract, but how much will it cost taxpayers?

HAVERHILL, Mass. — As an independent investigation into Haverhill’s Police Department is currently underway, Boston 25 News requested the contract for that independent investigator, and it appears there is no cap on the contract at this point.

The document obtained by Boston 25 shows the terms of service sent to Mayor Melinda Barrett on how much this investigation will initially cost the city per hour.

Discrimination and Harassment Solutions states that the city will pay an hourly rate of $300 and a travel time rate of $150 per hour.

However, questions still loom about how much the city has already spent since the investigation was launched.

Boston 25 crews once again walked into Haverhill’s City Hall for answers from the mayor, but she couldn’t be reached. Mayor Barrett later provided the following statment:

As Mayor, I did not want to arbitrarily limit the investigation and instead wanted to ensure that a full, thorough, and complete investigation was undertaken. The investigator’s long experience was the main reason for her selection. As a leader, my concern, first and foremost, is the health, safety, and welfare of those in my organization and to also ensure the City adheres to due process standards. That said, I have complete confidence in the skill and expertise of the investigator as her years of experience allow her to work efficiently and to be fiscally responsible. Fees for attorneys and consultants are delineated in the City budget for such contingencies, and I adhere to those budget parameters. I have full confidence that the investigator will complete the investigation in a timely manner. — Melinda Barrett, Haverhill Mayor

The investigation is met with community tension. Concerns began in July after a man died in police custody. The most recent and unexpected loss of an officer back in September also raised community concern.

Regina Ryan is the attorney leading this investigation. The document states she is not to engage in attorney-client relationships with the city as the investigation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

