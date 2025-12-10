Boston 25 News ‘Stuffs the Sleigh’ to bring holiday joy to families in need

AVON, Mass. — Boston 25 News is “Stuffing the Sleigh” today to help make the holidays brighter for families in need.

Join us as we collect new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon on Wednesday, December 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All donations will support Christmas in the City, a local nonprofit that brings joy to children and families who could use a little extra holiday cheer this season.

Your generosity can help make the holidays brighter for many — every gift makes a difference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group