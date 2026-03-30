Boston 25 Celebrates Women’s History Month

In this new 30-minute special, Boston 25’s Kelly Sullivan profiles local community members and organizations that shine a light on the achievements of women.

We’ll take you on a tour of the Women’s Heritage Trail through the Boston area and sit down to dine with some of the top female chefs in the area. See the first home match of the area’s new Women’s pro soccer team and ‘tickle the ivories’ with the local piano group started by women 75 years ago.

This special will inspire the next generation of women leaders!

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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