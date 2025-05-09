Boscawen boy hit by tree released from hospital after months of recovery

A 12-year-old New Hampshire boy who was badly hurt when a tree fell on him earlier this year is finally home.

Back in March, Kyle Murray was walking to his home in Boscawen when strong winds caused a tree to snap and come crashing down.

His injuries were so severe-- doctors placed him in a medically induced coma.

He’s been recovering at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

His family said they are looking forward to returning to normalcy.

“It’s an amazing day today, we weren’t sure we were ever going to have the chance to do this but because of everyone’s involvement and helping us along, here we are, we’re going home,” said Kyle’s father, Gordon Murray.

Kyle’s doctors say he’s come a long way but will still have to undergo a lot of physical therapy.

Kyle said he is going to miss all the nurses and doctors who have helped him along the way..

