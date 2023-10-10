‘The bombing hasn’t stopped’: Journalist describes the recent violence erupting in Israel

BOSTON — Schools, universities, hospitals, ambulances, and residential towers — those are some of the targets hit in Gaza in the last couple of days, said Afaf Alnajjar, a journalist living in Gaza City who connected with Boston 25 News through the efforts of the Cambridge-based humanitarian group Massachusetts Peace Action.

“The bombing hasn’t stopped for the past 72 hours,” she said. “We’re terrified and we don’t know what to do.”

But Alnajjar and other Palestinians who spoke with Boston 25 News said they knew who to ultimately blame: Israel — and the repressive measures they said the country placed on Gaza, which especially intensified 17 years ago.

“It’s an open-air prison in the Gaza Strip,” said Alnajjar. “Has been an open-air prison for 17 years now. And every single shade of inhumane activity has been practiced on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

For example, Alnajjar said movement is restricted, electricity is off more than it’s on and there are cut-offs, sometimes, of food, water, and fuel.

Alnajjar is the oldest sibling in her family and, in recent days, has served as the source of strength and comfort to her mother and younger brothers — but she said that hasn’t been easy.

“We’re terrified and we don’t know what to do,” she said. “No place in the Gaza Strip is safe, so obviously I’m scared. I’m terrified. Obviously, everybody in the Gaza Strip is devastated at the moment.”

Some, no doubt, more than others. Not only have families lost places to live — but loved ones, too. Alnajjar said the latest estimates of those found dead are around 700 — including nearly 150 children. She fears a higher toll once rubble from the bombings is rolled back.

“It’s just devastating,” she said. ”Every single thing is devastating. We’ve reached a very critical point and I only expect it to get worse from now on.”

Alnajjar can’t predict how this will all end — but she hopes it might bring the world’s attention to the decades-long plight of the Palestinians.

“If we don’t fight for our rights, if we don’t fight for our land, no one’s going to fight for it,” she said.

And yet — fighting is not what she wants.

“I dream of a free Palestine without war,” Alnajjar said. “I wish there could be a solution that would just give us back our country without having to go through everything... without having to lose even anyone or anything on both sides. The loss of life is devastating regardless of what nationality they are.”

