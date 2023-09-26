Bomb threat forces evacuation of all Abington schools, students now back in class

ABINGTON, Mass. — A bomb threat made to Abington school buildings forced the evacuation of all of the town’s schools on Tuesday morning, the school superintendent said.

The schools threat was made to the Abington Police Department, said Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer in a statement on social media.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all schools were evacuated to allow the police to perform a sweep of the buildings,” Schafer said. “At this time students have returned to classrooms.”

Schafer thanked Abington Police and the Massachusetts State Police “for helping to ensure the safety of our school community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

