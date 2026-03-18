Bomb squad responds after military-style grenade found along Maine road, state police say

LIMINGTON, Maine — The State Police Bomb Squad responded after a suspected grenade was found along a Maine road on Monday, state police said.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received a call from a person reporting they had found what they believed to be a grenade near a Dumpster along the roadway, state police said in a statement.

Troopers from the Southern Field Troop responded to the Number 1 Road in Limington and identified the object as a potentially hazardous device. They called in the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

Technicians responded to the scene and tried to X-ray the item, state police said.

“However, they were unable to determine the exact status of the energetic material inside,” state police said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the item was countercharged on site and deemed safe.”

The device closely resembled a military-style M67 hand grenade, though it appeared to have been altered, investigators said.

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