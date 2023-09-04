Body of missing Vermont boater found by search team, state police say

GROTON, Vermont — The body of a missing boater was recovered from Levi Pond in Groton early Monday morning, state police said.

The identity of the boater is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Search efforts began after state police were notified at 11:25 p.m. Sunday of a boating incident on Levi Pond in the town of Groton.

Three people went out on the pond on a small boat on Sunday when the boat overturned, state police said. Only two of the people arrived on shore.

Early Monday morning, members of the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team located the body of the third and missing boater, who was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious, state police said.

Groton is a small town in Caledonia County, east of Barre. The town’s population was 984 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group