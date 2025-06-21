Body of missing 17-year-old recovered in Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, NH — The body of a missing 17-year-old was recovered in Lake Winnipesaukee late Friday night.

According to New Hampshire State Police, on Friday, around 12:48 p.m. Marine Patrol received a 9-1-1 call reporting a person had gone into the water and failed to resurface in Lake Winnipesaukee.

The incident occurred in the area known as the “Broads,” near Diamond and Rattlesnake Islands.

Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a boat with three women on board. They reported that a 17-year-old boy entered the water to recover a bag that had fallen overboard and, due to rough water conditions caused by strong winds, the teen appeared to struggle to swim, eventually submerged, and did not resurface.

An conducted by Marine Patrol, the Gilford Fire Department, and the Alton Fire Department, did not locate the teen.

The New Hampshire Fish & Game Dive Unit was called to assist with the search, and at 7:02 p.m., the dive team found and recovered the teen’s body.

The name of the teenage victim is being withheld. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Initial investigation indicates a drowning, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie of Marine Patrol at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

