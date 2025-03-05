Body discovered in Holland identified as missing 29-year-old Sturbridge man

HOLLAND, Mass. — The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has announced that a body recovered earlier on Wednesday has been identified.

Authorities have confirmed that 29-year-old Austin Schepper of Sturbridge has been identified.

Schepper had been reported missing and was last seen on February 11.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Worcester District Attorney’s Office, Sturbridge Police, and Holland Police are still in the midst of an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Hampden District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

