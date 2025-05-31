Body of Chicopee kayaker recovered from Connecticut River

HOLYOKE, Mass. — The body of a Chicopee kayaker has been recovered from the Connecticut River in Holyoke following an extensive search.

According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, the body of Niklas Delisle, 27 was located on Friday.

Delisle went missing on May 19 after the kayak he and his girlfriend were in capsized.

She was rescued that night.

“This is a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the Delisle family,” said Gulluni. “We appreciate the professionalism and compassion shown by everyone involved in the search and recovery efforts.”

A fisherman saw the couple struggling and went to help, but was only able to save Delisle’s girlfriend.

“I am thankful that we, along with all our law-enforcement and first responder partners, were able to bring closure to one of the families on the Connecticut River,” Cocchi added. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Niklas Delisle. But we will remain on the water searching for Daniel Callahan in an attempt to bring his family some peace.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

